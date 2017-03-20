2017-2018 Road Knight Team selected b...

2017-2018 Road Knight Team selected by OTA

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Today's Trucking

Seven outstanding truck drivers have been knighted by the Ontario Trucking Association, and will travel across Ontario over the next two years sharing their knowledge of the industry to media in addition to sharing their stories and know-how about the trucking industry and highway safety with students and community groups. Representing drivers of all types including city and highway drivers, owner-operators, truckload, Less Than Truckload , heavy specialized and reefer carriers, this year's selection of Road Knights have a combined 100+ years of experience on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today's Trucking.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Feb 26 Lonnie 110
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Feb 26 Sammy 227
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Feb 26 Big John 23
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 22 ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC