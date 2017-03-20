2017-2018 Road Knight Team selected by OTA

Seven outstanding truck drivers have been knighted by the Ontario Trucking Association, and will travel across Ontario over the next two years sharing their knowledge of the industry to media in addition to sharing their stories and know-how about the trucking industry and highway safety with students and community groups. Representing drivers of all types including city and highway drivers, owner-operators, truckload, Less Than Truckload , heavy specialized and reefer carriers, this year's selection of Road Knights have a combined 100+ years of experience on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today's Trucking.