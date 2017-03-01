1,876 Shares in Landstar System, Inc....

1,876 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Acquired by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

