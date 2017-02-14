Wilton Rancheria secures land in trust in California
Boyd Gaming Corporation today announced that the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has placed into trust for the Wilton Rancheria Tribe a 35.9-acre land parcel in Elk Grove, California. Boyd Gaming currently has an agreement, subject to approval by the National Indian Gaming Commission, to develop and manage a casino resort on the Wilton Rancheria tribe's behalf.
