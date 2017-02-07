USA Trucks's Troubles Could Invite Activist Scrutiny, Again
The company, which has survived a hostile bid and an activist campaign in recent years, could face new pressure if new management can't accelerate results quickly USA Truck in recent years has navigated past a hostile takeover bid and activist incursions. The company needs to hit the floor the accelerator quickly if it wishes to avoid further potholes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Tue
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Tue
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 3
|Effingham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC