USA Truck's New CEO: Financial Results 'Unacceptable'
USA Truck Inc. of Van Buren finished a tumultuous year, reporting on Tuesday its fourth consecutive quarter of declines, with its new CEO calling the logistics company's financial performance "unacceptable."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|4 hr
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|15 hr
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Mon
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 3
|Effingham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC