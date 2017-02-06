USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
USA Truck, Inc. is scheduled to release its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter.
