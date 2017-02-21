UPS tries arming its brown-clad drive...

UPS tries arming its brown-clad drivers with an octocopter drone

Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

United Parcel Service Inc. sees a day when your latest purchase might be dropped off not by a brown-clad delivery driver, but by an octocopter drone. The world's largest courier took a step closer to that future on Monday, launching an unmanned aerial vehicle from the roof of a UPS truck about a quarter-mile to a blueberry farm outside Tampa, Fla.

