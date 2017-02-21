UPS tries arming its brown-clad drivers with an octocopter drone
United Parcel Service Inc. sees a day when your latest purchase might be dropped off not by a brown-clad delivery driver, but by an octocopter drone. The world's largest courier took a step closer to that future on Monday, launching an unmanned aerial vehicle from the roof of a UPS truck about a quarter-mile to a blueberry farm outside Tampa, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|12 hr
|Coming
|80
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Wed
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC