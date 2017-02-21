UPS Tries Arming Its Brown-Clad Drivers With an Octocopter Drone 23 minutes ago
United Parcel Service Inc. sees a day when your latest purchase may be dropped off not by a brown-clad delivery driver, but by an octocopter drone. The world's largest courier took a step closer to that future on Monday, launching an unmanned aerial vehicle from the roof of a UPS truck about a quarter-mile to a blueberry farm outside Tampa, Florida.
