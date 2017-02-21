UPS tests drone deliveries in Florida...

UPS tests drone deliveries in Florida with eye to cost cuts

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 21 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc tested home delivery by drone in Lithia, Florida, on Monday, the first step in what the company hopes will be a move toward more automated delivery. A drone launched from a UPS car roof, flew autonomously toward its destination, dropped a package and then returned to the vehicle, as the driver separately continued on a delivery route.

