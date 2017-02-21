UPS tests drone deliveries in Florida with eye to cost cuts
Feb 21 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc tested home delivery by drone in Lithia, Florida, on Monday, the first step in what the company hopes will be a move toward more automated delivery. A drone launched from a UPS car roof, flew autonomously toward its destination, dropped a package and then returned to the vehicle, as the driver separately continued on a delivery route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC