UPS Tests Drone Deliveries, Eyes Future Price Changes
Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc says it will consider raising prices across the board in coming years to offset pressure on margins, particularly from the rising costs of delivering packages to e-commerce customers. "We... always have to be diligent about getting the right return," particularly as costs rise, Richard Peretz, the company's chief financial officer, said at an investor event.
