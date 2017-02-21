UPS Accelerates Transformation Of Its Smart Logistics Network
UPSA today provided an update to its multi-year growth strategies, transportation and operations network transformation, and provided long term financial targets during the company's investor conference in New York City. "Over the next several years, you will see the most sweeping transformation of our network in its history," said David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC