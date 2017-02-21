UPS Accelerates Transformation Of Its...

UPS Accelerates Transformation Of Its Smart Logistics Network

UPSA today provided an update to its multi-year growth strategies, transportation and operations network transformation, and provided long term financial targets during the company's investor conference in New York City. "Over the next several years, you will see the most sweeping transformation of our network in its history," said David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO.

