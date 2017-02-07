Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide , off about 14.6% and shares of USA Truck off about 14.4% on the day.
