Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Oi...

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: MarketNewsVideo

In trading on Tuesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide , off about 14.6% and shares of USA Truck off about 14.4% on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 11 hr HJS 463
Rider Policy 12 hr Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) 22 hr Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Mon New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
TruckingTruth website Feb 3 Effingham 4
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC