Truck Alliance says carriers petitioning FMCSA for hair testing using more reliable method

The Alliance for Driver Safety & Security says the carriers who petitioned the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption to allow hair testing in lieu of a urinalysis to comply with pre-employment drug testing regulations for truck drivers are utilizing a more reliable method for identifying drug users than the vast majority of freight and logistics carriers in the U.S. The petitioners all utilize hair testing because they say an applicant can stay clean for a period immediately prior to a urinalysis while hair testing can detect lifestyle drug abusers who might avoid detection with a urine test.

