Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1,647,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
Tributary Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company's stock at the end of the third quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|14 hr
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Mon
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 3
|Effingham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC