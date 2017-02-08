TransVix moves corporate headquarters...

TransVix moves corporate headquarters to Chattanooga

6 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

TransVix LLC, the company looking to become the first Trucking Futures Exchange , has announced the move of its corporate headquarters to Chattanooga, TN, from Fort Worth, TX. TransVix said it is working to revolutionize the trucking industry by addressing one of the most significant challenges in freight transportation today - rate volatility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

