TransVix moves corporate headquarters to Chattanooga
TransVix LLC, the company looking to become the first Trucking Futures Exchange , has announced the move of its corporate headquarters to Chattanooga, TN, from Fort Worth, TX. TransVix said it is working to revolutionize the trucking industry by addressing one of the most significant challenges in freight transportation today - rate volatility.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|3 hr
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Tue
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Tue
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
