Traders Buy Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade
Traders purchased shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. on weakness during trading on Thursday after Bank of America Corp downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. $94.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $59.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.82 million into the stock.
