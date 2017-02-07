Tonight in L.V.: Melody Sweets at Cabaret Jazz, Sir Elton John, Dam...

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS Sir Elton John returns with his "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through Feb. 20.Gorgeous chanteuse Melody Sweets of "Absinthe" at Caesars is the main attraction as she sashays to her burlesque dancing in the "Lovers Edition" of her "Sweets' Spot" show at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This dazzling, romantic edition also stars the following talents:Contortionist Brittany Walsh, the world record-holder for acrobatic archery; Miss Exotic World winner Roxi D'Lite; pinup star Bettina May; an all-star band led by Lon Bronson; and the amazing "Absinthe" tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.