Tonight in L.V.: Melody Sweets at Cab...

Tonight in L.V.: Melody Sweets at Cabaret Jazz, Sir Elton John, Dam...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS Sir Elton John returns with his "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through Feb. 20.Gorgeous chanteuse Melody Sweets of "Absinthe" at Caesars is the main attraction as she sashays to her burlesque dancing in the "Lovers Edition" of her "Sweets' Spot" show at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This dazzling, romantic edition also stars the following talents:Contortionist Brittany Walsh, the world record-holder for acrobatic archery; Miss Exotic World winner Roxi D'Lite; pinup star Bettina May; an all-star band led by Lon Bronson; and the amazing "Absinthe" tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) 21 hr HJS 463
Rider Policy 21 hr Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Mon New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
TruckingTruth website Feb 3 Effingham 4
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC