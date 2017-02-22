The Wall Street Journal: UPS to start ground deliveries on Saturdays
United Parcel Service Inc. said it would start making ground deliveries on Saturdays and showed off a drone delivery test, part of broader investments by the carrier to try to keep up with the shift to online shopping. The Atlanta-based company will roll out Saturday ground delivery starting in April with plans to cover about half the U.S. population by the end of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC