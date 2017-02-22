The Wall Street Journal: UPS to start...

The Wall Street Journal: UPS to start ground deliveries on Saturdays

Read more: MarketWatch

United Parcel Service Inc. said it would start making ground deliveries on Saturdays and showed off a drone delivery test, part of broader investments by the carrier to try to keep up with the shift to online shopping. The Atlanta-based company will roll out Saturday ground delivery starting in April with plans to cover about half the U.S. population by the end of the year.

