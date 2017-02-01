The UPS Foundation Awards More Than $...

The UPS Foundation Awards More Than $2.3 Million To Expand Global Volunteerism

The UPS Foundation , which leads the global citizenship programs for UPS , announced it is awarding grants totaling more than $2.3 million to non-profit organizations to increase global volunteerism. Grants will support initiatives to bolster global communities, including disaster preparedness and recovery, youth literacy and skills development and veterans training.

Chicago, IL

