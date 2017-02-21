The company also hinted at price incr...

The company also hinted at price increases.

Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc said on Tuesday it will consider raising prices across the board in coming years to offset pressure on margins, particularly from the rising costs of delivering packages to e-commerce customers. "We... always have to be diligent about getting the right return," particularly as costs rise, Richard Peretz, the company's chief financial officer, said at an investor event.

