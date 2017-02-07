TCA launches new accreditation initia...

TCA launches new accreditation initiative

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Trucker

Initially, three certificates will be offered in the accreditation program - a Human Resources Certificate, a Retention Certificate and a Recruitment Certificate. ALEXANDRIA, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Tue HJS 463
Rider Policy Tue Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Mon New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
TruckingTruth website Feb 3 Effingham 4
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC