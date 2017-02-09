TCA launches accreditation program fo...

TCA launches accreditation program for truckload carriers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

The Truckload Carriers Association has launched an accreditation initiative for the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. According to TCA, the program will create a community of individuals who are dedicated to their professional development within the truckload industry, help truckload carriers attract new people to their companies, and create career paths as a retention tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Thu Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12) Feb 3 mfguz3 11
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC