TCA launches accreditation program for truckload carriers
The Truckload Carriers Association has launched an accreditation initiative for the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry. According to TCA, the program will create a community of individuals who are dedicated to their professional development within the truckload industry, help truckload carriers attract new people to their companies, and create career paths as a retention tool.
