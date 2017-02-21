Summit Global Investments Invests $495,000 in Landstar System, Inc.
Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund bought 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
