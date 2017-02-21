SambaSafety buys Vigillo
Vigillo is best known for its CSA monitoring platform, which allows carriers to gain detailed visibility into their safety performance and compliance rating. SambaSafety offers driver risk management tools and will combine its suite of services with that of Vigillo.
