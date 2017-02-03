Saia, Old Dominion Miss Analyst Forec...

Saia, Old Dominion Miss Analyst Forecasts for Fourth Quarter

The less-than-truckload sector began the earnings season on a sour note after Saia Inc. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. and posted year-over-year declines in profits and failed to meet the forecasts from industry analysts. Fourth-quarter net income at Saia dropped 9.1% to $10.3 million, or 40 cents per share, falling short of the average forecast of $11.5 million, or 42 cents, according to a Bloomberg News survey.

