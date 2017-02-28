Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,855 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period.
