Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Cut by Analyst

Boyd Gaming Corporation - SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.

