Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Cut by Analyst
Boyd Gaming Corporation - SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck financing
|14 hr
|jseaver
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|16 hr
|GGtheGREAT
|226
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Feb 12
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC