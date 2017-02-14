PostNL NV (PNLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"
According to Zacks, "PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Sun
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC