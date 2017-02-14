PostNL NV (PNLYY) Upgraded by Zacks I...

PostNL NV (PNLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South west forest products in Phoenix Sun Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,857,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC