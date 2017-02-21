Port of Oakland: Big-Rig Smog Checks ...

Port of Oakland: Big-Rig Smog Checks Reflect Change in Trucking Industry

For trucking companies at the Port of Oakland, the hardest part is mostly over - if they're still in business, that is. A significant push that started in 2009 to transform smog-spewing diesel engines to ones that burn cleaner and capture pollutants before they enter the atmosphere has largely been completed.

