Pakistan Artillery Pounds Terrorist 'Safe Havens' in Afghanistan

During last week, seven bomb attacks killed at least 119 people and injured almost 400 others in different areas of Pakistan. The attack was the fifth terrorist incident reported from the troubled country last week, making it one of the most deadliest seven days for the South Asian country in recent years.

