Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $509,000 in Boyd Gaming Corporation

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

