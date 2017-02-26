Morgan Stanley Trims United Parcel Se...

Morgan Stanley Trims United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Target Price to $77.00

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential downside of 27.48% from the company's previous close. UPS has been the topic of several other reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 23 Coming 80
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 22 ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Feb 17 GGtheGREAT 226
South west forest products in Phoenix Feb 12 Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,157,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC