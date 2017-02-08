Maersk cuts dividend as net loss widens
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S reported a $2.68 billion quarterly loss as the shipping giant continues to fight a vicious industry down-cycle, but executives said demand was recovering and the worst may be over. The Danish conglomerate, which owns Maersk Line, the world's biggest container operator, said its fourth quarter results were hurt by $2.6 billion in asset impairments.
