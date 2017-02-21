Lessons from getting out of the Seattle bubble to meet Trump supporters
Bill Radke speaks with filmmaker James Allen Smith about his latest project to meet Trump supporters. Smith recently drove his Prius from Seattle to Lynden to talk with people who voted for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
