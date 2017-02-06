Lawmakers Kill Truck Safety Rules Rel...

Lawmakers Kill Truck Safety Rules Relating to Driver Fatigue

Personal Injury News

The trucking industry scored a major win recently when Republican lawmakers blocked Obama administration safety rules that were aimed at keeping fatigued truck drivers off the highway. But, the Associated Press reports that there is more to come.

