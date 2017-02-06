Landstar System, Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Landstar System, Inc. - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter.
