Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Landstar System, Inc. announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07.
