J. Goldman & Co LP Has $2,382,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc.
J. Goldman & Co LP decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,921 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Sun
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC