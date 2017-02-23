Instant Analysis: United Parcel Service's Updated Guidance
In a nutshell, UPS management did two key things: Outlined significant network investments designed to increase capacity and productivity, which will mean elevated capital expenditures compared to recent years. Back in 2014, management forecast that revenue growth in the 2015-2019 period would average 5%-7%, with operating profit growing 8%-11%, but the updated forecast for 2018-2019 calls for 4%-6% revenue growth with operating profit set to grow 5%-9%.
