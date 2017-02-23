Instant Analysis: United Parcel Servi...

Instant Analysis: United Parcel Service's Updated Guidance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

In a nutshell, UPS management did two key things: Outlined significant network investments designed to increase capacity and productivity, which will mean elevated capital expenditures compared to recent years. Back in 2014, management forecast that revenue growth in the 2015-2019 period would average 5%-7%, with operating profit growing 8%-11%, but the updated forecast for 2018-2019 calls for 4%-6% revenue growth with operating profit set to grow 5%-9%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) 8 hr Coming 80
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Wed ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Feb 17 GGtheGREAT 226
South west forest products in Phoenix Feb 12 Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC