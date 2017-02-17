Illumina Names John W. Thompson to Its Board of Directors, Bringing...

Mr. Thompson's executive leadership experience includes having served in chief executive officer roles at Symantec and Virtual Instruments, as well as 28 years of prior leadership experience at IBM where he held senior roles in sales, marketing, software development, and as general manager of IBM Americas. He is chairman of the board at Microsoft and has served on the corporate boards of Symantec, NIPSCO , Fortune Brands, Seagate Technologies, and United Parcel Service .

