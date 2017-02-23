How truck drivers are fighting human trafficking

Truck drivers urged to fight human trafficking Semitrailer drivers are urged to keep a watch out for people who might be victims of human trafficking. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/23/truck-drivers-urged-fight-human-trafficking/98311868/ Esther Goetsch, right, of Truckers Against Trafficking, gives Vicki Johnson, left, and Julie Story, center, of Bowlin Travel Centers, a tour of an informational exhibit inside a trailer Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.