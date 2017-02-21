Homeland Security employees locked ou...

Homeland Security employees locked out of computer networks: sources

U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees in the Washington area were unable to access some agency computer networks on Tuesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was or how significantly it affected daily functions at DHS, a large government agency whose responsibilities include immigration services, border security and cyber defense.

