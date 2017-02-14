HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc.
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Sun
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC