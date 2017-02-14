Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Downgr...

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Heartland Express, Inc. is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier based near Iowa City, Iowa. The Company provides nationwide transportation service to major shippers, using late-model tractors and a uniform fleet of 53-foot aluminum plate dry vans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South west forest products in Phoenix Feb 12 Bbrusell 2
TruckingTruth website Feb 9 Effingham 6
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Feb 7 HJS 463
Rider Policy Feb 7 Carol 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10) Feb 6 New York NICK 46
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 3 Punjabi 287
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC