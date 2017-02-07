Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Forward Air Corporation is scheduled to be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Forward Air Corporation to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter.
