Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Forward Air Corporation released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Tue
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Tue
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
|direct shipper quote requested freight leads (Sep '12)
|Feb 3
|mfguz3
|11
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 3
|Effingham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC