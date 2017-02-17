Investment company Fortaleza Asset Management Inc buys MGM Resorts International, Northrop Grumman, Salesforce.com, Genesee & Wyoming, Citrix Systems, Microchip Technology, Veeva Systems, Splunk, JB Hunt Transport Services, Southern Copper, sells Alphabet, Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin, The Home Depot, Cisco Systems during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc owns 187 stocks with a total value of $47 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.