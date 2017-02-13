FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, ...
Fort Myers, FL, based Investment company FineMark National Bank & Trust buys United Parcel Service, Leggett & Platt, AbbVie, Marathon Petroleum, Qualcomm, Philip Morris International, Abbott Laboratories, 3M Co, iShares US Preferred Stock, Berkshire Hathaway, sells SPDR MidCap Trust Series I, Allstate, Alphabet, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Edison International during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of 2016-12-31, FineMark National Bank & Trust owns 1251 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South west forest products in Phoenix
|Sun
|Bbrusell
|2
|TruckingTruth website
|Feb 9
|Effingham
|6
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Feb 7
|HJS
|463
|Rider Policy
|Feb 7
|Carol
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Hey Hand, Thinking About Pulling Containers? Be... (Feb '10)
|Feb 6
|New York NICK
|46
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 3
|Punjabi
|287
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC