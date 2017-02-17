Feb 16 8:57 AM Florida colleges send 30 players to NFL combine
The official list of 330 players invited to this year's NFL combine is out, and as you may suspect, Florida's colleges are sending more prospects than any other state, with a total of 30 from seven different schools. Miami, surprisingly, leads the state with nine prospects, just ahead of Florida and Florida State with eight each.
