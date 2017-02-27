Europe Markets: European stocks close...

Europe Markets: European stocks close lower, hurt by falls for Deutsche Borse, PostNL

12 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

European stocks closed with a small loss on Monday, as drops by Deutsche BA rse AG, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC and PostNL NV weighed on the region's main benchmark. Investors appeared to avoid big bets ahead of a key speech Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump , who has been credited with sparking a global rally but hasn't yet detailed his plans for boosting the world's largest economy.

