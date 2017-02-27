Europe Markets: European stocks close lower, hurt by falls for Deutsche Borse, PostNL
European stocks closed with a small loss on Monday, as drops by Deutsche BA rse AG, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC and PostNL NV weighed on the region's main benchmark. Investors appeared to avoid big bets ahead of a key speech Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump , who has been credited with sparking a global rally but hasn't yet detailed his plans for boosting the world's largest economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|26 min
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macy
|81
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Lonnie
|110
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Sammy
|227
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Big John
|23
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 22
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC